Tasty Teja Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu season is all set to witness the ninth week of elimination in the house. The nominated contestants for the ninth week are Shobha Shetty, Priyanka Jain, Prince Yawar, Tasty Teja among others.

Telugu Bigg Boss 7 Elimination Tasty Teja

According to the reports, Tasty Teja has been eliminated from the show. However, there is no official confirmation about Tasty Teja’s elimination.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Telugu 7 elimination updates