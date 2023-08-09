Tantiram First Look Poster Out!

'Tantiram' is the title of the upcoming movie starring Srikanth Gurram and Priyanka Sharma as the lead pair. Cinema Bandi Productions is bankrolling it, while Mrs. Kandragula Lavanya Rani is presenting it. Directed by Muthyala Meher Deepak, the film is produced by Srikanth Kandragula (SK). Currently, the film is in post-production.

Today, the makers unveiled its first look. Speaking about the movie, producer Srikanth Kandragula said, "Our film 'Tantiram' will be quite novel. It is a family story film with horror elements blended in. If a soul messes up with a married couple, we would naturally be excited to know what happens to their marital bond. In that sense, 'Tantiram' is a must-watch. We have shot the film in gorgeous locations across Kerala. We are glad that the entire production was completed in a smooth fashion. Currently, we are busy with post-production works. Soon we will unveil the teaser and the trailer."