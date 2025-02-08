Swasika as Vasantha in Aadi Saikumar’s Shambhala 

The highly talented Swasika, who was part of some critically acclaimed films to super hits to commercial blockbusters in Tamil and Malayalam languages like Lubber Pandhu, Porinju Mariam Jose, Saattai, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Ishq, Subharathri, Vasanthi, Aaraattu, CBI 5, Kumari, etc. is playing a very important role in the much-awaited Supernatural Horror Thriller Shambhala: A Mystical World.

The makers introduced Swasika’s character, Vasantha, with a striking first-look poster that showcases her in an intense, gripping avatar. Draped in a red saree with her hair flowing freely, Swasika’s piercing gaze adds an air of mystery. The eerie backdrop, featuring a bird and a scarecrow, amplifies the creepy vibe, instantly sparking intrigue and receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. Swasika is also set to feature in Suriya45 and Nithin’s Thammudu adding to her growing list of exciting projects.

Promising Hero Aadi Saikumar, known for his lively performances, is playing the lead role in this ambitious project which has already generated excitement with its title and first look posters. The movie will see the actor in the challenging role of a geo-scientist. Directed by Ugandhar Muni this film is produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner.

This high budget venture is mounted with exceptional technical standards, and the VFX will be of top quality.

Shambhala is fast progressing with its shoot, and the major part of the movie is being filmed in specially designed sets at RFC, Hyderabad.