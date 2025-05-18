Surekhavani's Daughter Supritha Hospitalized, Shares Instagram Post

Supritha, the daughter of actress Surekhavani, is quite popular on social media and in Tollywood. Recently, she shared on Instagram that she had been hospitalized due to health problems.

In her post, Supritha opened up about how she has been feeling both physically and mentally unwell. She wrote, "The fear is real. This week I thought about how to be strong in life. I trust Shivayya, but it feels like he is angry with me. But I know I am nothing without Shivayya, Amma, Prasanna, and Ramana. Life always tests me." She said that the stress was affecting her health.

In the photos Supritha posted, she appears to be receiving saline treatment at the hospital. Her fans quickly showed their concern, leaving comments wishing her a speedy recovery.

Supritha, who frequently travels for her work, mentioned that she has been feeling sick during her trips. In addition to acting in short films, she also appears in various shows, keeping in touch with her followers.

Her fans continue to support her, hoping she recovers quickly and returns to her work soon.