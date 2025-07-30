Sunjay Kapur Death: Wife Priya Sachdev’s Name Change Behind Rs 30,000 Crore Property Dispute

As questions continue to surround the untimely death of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, fresh developments within his family have drawn renewed public attention.

Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has called for clarity and closure in the wake of the tragedy, while a quiet but notable update by his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has set off speculation. Priya recently changed her name on social media and updated her professional bio following her appointment to the board of her late husband’s company. Interestingly, her Instagram profile now appears to be unavailable.

Priya Sachdev Kapur Appointed to Sona Comstar Board, Updates Name and Bio

Earlier this month, Priya was appointed as a non-executive director at Sona Comstar, the leading auto components firm previously chaired by Sunjay Kapur. Days later, she changed her name on Instagram from Priya Sachdev Kapur to Priya Sunjay Kapur.

Her updated Instagram bio read: Mother. Entrepreneur. Investor. Director, Aureus Investment. Non-Executive Director, Sona Comstar. The account, however, is no longer visible to the public.

Rani Kapur Raises Questions, Alleges Foul Play

Meanwhile, Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, has made serious allegations regarding the circumstances of her son’s death. In a statement to ANI, she claimed that she was made to sign multiple documents without being informed and suspects foul play.

Expressing her anguish, Rani Kapur said she still does not know what truly happened to her son and is seeking closure. Recalling the early days of Sona Comstar, she said the company was “built with care, sacrifice, and love” and stressed that the family legacy must be preserved as her late husband intended.

Given her age and health, Rani Kapur stated that she would not make any further public comments and that her legal team would now handle the matter.

Tragic Polo Incident in the UK

Sunjay Kapur passed away nearly a month ago in a tragic incident while playing polo in the UK. Multiple reports suggest he suffered a cardiac arrest after accidentally swallowing a bee. His last rites were held in New Delhi.

The combination of these developments has intensified speculation, and many are now awaiting further clarity on the matter.