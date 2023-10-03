Subaskaran To Soon Become Pan-Indian Producer

Noted producer Subaskaran has been producing a lot of high-budget movies. He owns the leading production house Lyca Productions, which is known for many blockbuster hits such as 2.0 and Ponniyan Selvan 1 & 2.

After the stupendous success of the PS franchise, Subaskaran has lined up interesting projects with stars like Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Mohan Lal.

Lyca Productions' next pan-Indian release is Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which is helmed by S Shankar. On the other hand, Rajinikanth's two anticipated films, namely, Lal Salaam and Thalaivar 170, are backed by the same banner.

After tasting success in Tamil, Subaskaran is gearing up to test the waters in Mollywood. Yes, the production house recently announced a new movie titled L2E: Empuraan that features Mohan Lal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film will be released be a pan-Indian project.

We have learned from our trusted sources that Subaskaran will soon be announcing the banner's plans to produce movies in Bollywood and Tollywood as well. He is going to make an official announcement about the banner's movies in Telugu and Hindi in a couple of days from now. Stay tuned.