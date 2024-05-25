SS Rajamouli's Epic Reaction on Sunflowers Victory at Cannes!

India's most successful filmmaker and most sought-after director SS Rajamouli is the first one from the South to congratulate the Sunflowers team who made it big at the Cannes. Sunflowers, a short film made by FTII student Chidananda S Naik, was selected from over 2,000 applicants from 500+ film schools around the world.

Rajamouli shared a heartwarming post on his X account for the team of "Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know," who won the "La Cinef" Award for Best Short Film at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The RRR director also stated that "Indian talent is breaching boundaries."

The short film "Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know" has a duration of 16 minutes and narrates a tragic story. The plot revolves around a village in peril after an elderly woman steals a rooster. A prophecy is invoked to get the rooster back, which ends up leaving the elderly woman's family dead.

It is a proud moment for Indian cinema, with this short film bagging an award at Cannes. The overall effort by the team of cinematographers, editors, and sound directors is well appreciated on an international forum.