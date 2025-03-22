Srikanth Addala Controversy: Is He in a Relationship with Actress Brigida Saga?

Srikanth Addala, the filmmaker behind memorable movies like Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and Mukunda, has always maintained a low profile, staying away from controversies. However, recent reports suggest that the director is making headlines for personal reasons rather than professional achievements. Rumors claim that Addala has been living in Chennai with a Kollywood actress following disputes with his wife, Ragasudha.

R. Parthiban Breaks Silence on Srikanth Addala’s Rumored Affair

Tamil actor, director, and producer R. Parthiban, known for his contributions to Tamil cinema with over 100 films as an actor and multiple successful projects as a filmmaker, recently addressed these rumors in an interview.

When asked about Srikanth Addala’s alleged relationship with actress Brigida Saga—who was introduced to the industry by Parthiban—he stated:

"Many have asked me about this since I introduced Brigida to the industry. I am unaware of the nature of their relationship, but she is an immensely talented actress. She has the ability to take on complex roles effortlessly. However, she doesn’t pay much attention to gossip. She is not in touch with me anymore, but from what I know, she is focused on her dream projects rather than getting involved in anything that could affect her career. Personally, I believe these are just rumors."

Srikanth Addala and Brigida Saga’s Alleged Connection

Brigida Saga, who gained recognition with her roles in Sindhooram and Peda Kapu-1 (2023), reportedly formed a close bond with Srikanth Addala during the making of Peda Kapu-1, which he directed. Industry insiders claim that Srikanth has been staying in Chennai, fueling speculations about his relationship with Brigida and his marital issues.

Despite the widespread rumors, both Srikanth Addala and Brigida Saga have remained silent on the matter, neither confirming nor denying the allegations.