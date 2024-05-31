Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Tillu Cube Delayed to 2025

Fans of Telugu star Siddhu Jonnalagadda will have to wait until the first half of 2025 for the release of the much-anticipated Tillu Cube.

The third installment in the popular Tillu franchise has been delayed due to Jonnalagadda’s busy schedule and his current commitments to two other projects, Jack and Telusu Kada.

Additionally, the actor’s decision to personally write the script for Tillu Cube has contributed to the postponement. Following the success of DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, Jonnalagadda’s popularity has surged, resulting in increased demand for his time and talent.