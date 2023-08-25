Shiva Rajkumar's Pan India Action Spectacle 'Ghost' is Arriving on October 19

Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar's Pan India Film 'Ghost' is the next big thing from Sandalwood. Billed as an Action Heist Thriller Ghost is directed by Blockbuster Film 'Birbal' fame Srini while Popular politician and producer Sandesh Nagraj is bank-rolling this biggie under his Sandesh Productions. Makers announced the release date of 'Ghost'. The film will hit the screens globally on 19th October.

Ghost is made as an explosive action spectacle 2. The release date announcement is made with a captivating poster featuring Shiva Rajkumar holding a gun captioned, " When Shadows Speak..Know The Ghost Is Arriving". 'Ghost' is red hot in trade and among the audiences with terrific response for concept motion poster and Big Daddy teaser.

In addition to Ghost striking promotional material, Shivanna's role in recent Blockbuster, Jailer received tremendous response which further raised the hype around the film. Many big production houses are queuing up to bag the rights for their language. Team is also planning nation wide premiers from second week of October. Trailer is expected to drop in mid September.

The crew of 'Ghost' comprises top technicians. Dialogues by Masthi and Prasanna VM. Music is composed by popular music director Arjun Janya. Cinematographer Mahendra Simha’s captivating visuals promise to take the film a notch higher. Production Design is by Mohan B Kere. PRO, BA Raju’s Team will be doing Telugu version PR work 'Ghost' will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages produced by top production house Sandesh Productions.

