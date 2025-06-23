Is Shekar Kammula Tollywood's Vetrimaaran?

Ever since Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, hit theatres, it has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from all quarters. While some critics and audiences have described it as lengthy and slow-paced, they still recommend watching it in cinemas for its strong content and emotional depth.

The film strikes a fine balance between engaging storytelling and a meaningful message. Tamil audiences—particularly fans of Dhanush—have been showering praise on director Shekar Kammula, even drawing comparisons to the acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

Shekar Kammula’s filmography includes Anand, Godavari, Happy Days, Leader, Life is Beautiful, Fidaa, Love Story, and now Kuberaa. His films have largely been content-driven. Interestingly, in a career spanning nearly 25 years, Shekar Kammula hasn’t chased stars; he has consistently banked on strong storytelling. That’s what sets him apart. And yet, he has made a significant mark in cinema. With Kuberaa, he’s worked with two superstars—Dhanush and Nagarjuna—while still letting the story remain the driving force.

While Shekar Kammula has successfully carved a niche for himself in Telugu cinema, calling him the “Vetrimaaran of Tollywood” might not quite fit the bill. He is Shekar Kammula of Tollywood! However, fans will always find their own ways to express admiration for their favourite filmmakers and actors.