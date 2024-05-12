SEVENTEEN Secures First Place in May Rankings

SEVENTEEN has triumphed, claiming the top spot in the May rankings for male idol groups, with TWS and NCT hot on their heels! The Korean Business Research Institute's extensive analysis, which included consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes, revealed SEVENTEEN's brand reputation index soared to 5,046,444, marking an impressive 21.92% boost in their score since April.

TWS made a spectacular leap to second place, their score skyrocketing by 76.30% since last month, while NCT secured a solid third position. Not to be outdone, EXO and BTS also experienced significant boosts in their scores, landing them in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Get ready to be amazed by the top 30 boy groups for May, where talent and charisma collide: SEVENTEEN, TWS, NCT, EXO, BTS, THE BOYZ, Super Junior, SHINee, Stray Kids, ASTRO, ENHYPEN, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, HIGHLIGHT, ATEEZ, TREASURE, TXT, BTOB, MONSTA X, INFINITE, ONF, VIXX, WINNER, 2PM, TVXQ, Wanna One, PENTAGON, Shinhwa, and Block B. It's a thrilling lineup that promises an exciting month ahead in the world of K-pop!