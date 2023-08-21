Saroj Kumar's Parakramam Teaser Out

Bandi Saroj Kumar rose to fame with the digital release Mangalyam. Now, he has donned the hat of a director for a new movie titled Parakramam on his own banner BSK Mainstream. Currently, the film is in its pre-production stage. The team is busy in finalising shooting locations.

Bandi Saroj Kumar is everything to Parakramam, right from director to music director, editor and writer besides being its lead actor. The makers are planning to wrap the whole film in 30 days in two schedules. The regular shoot of the film will commence in September and they are expected to wrap it up by October.

The makers have unleashed a pre teaser along with the release date of the film. 'Parakramam' will be released in theatres on February 14, 2024.

Watch the pre teaser here: