Samay Raina on OTT Offers: Why He Turned Them Down for India’s Got Latent

India’s Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina, has been in the middle of a heated social media debate over the past few days. The YouTube show has faced backlash for its content, which many viewers believe includes racist jokes and offensive humor. This has led to two FIRs being filed, multiple complaints, and growing calls for the show to be banned.

Amid the backlash, an old video of Samay Raina explaining why he turned down offers from streaming platforms has gone viral. In the video, Raina talks about being offered large sums of money to bring his show to OTT platforms but refusing to do so. He explained that these platforms would limit his creative freedom, forcing him to change or censor parts of the show.

Raina highlighted that thanks to memberships, he was already in profit, allowing him to keep the show independent and free from outside control. “I don’t want to cut any jokes or mute anything,” he said in the video. “I want to keep it raw, even if it causes controversy.”

He emphasized that while OTT platforms offered him a lot of money, they would have too much influence over his content. Raina expressed that creative freedom was more important to him than the money and that he would rather deal with controversy than compromise his vision.

Samay’s commitment to keeping the show raw and unfiltered has sparked even more conversation, but for now, he’s staying true to his approach.