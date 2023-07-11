Samajavaragamana Latest collections

Sree Vishnu is basking in the success of his recent outing Samajavaragamana. The film earned glowing reviews from several quarters. According to reports, Samajavaragamana is not slowing at the box office.

Speaking about the collections, the family entertainer managed to collect Rs 40.21 cr at the box office. The makers are in a happy mood, as the film went on to become a clean hit at the box office.

Sudharshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, and Devi Prasad are seen in the key roles. Samajavaragamana was produced by Hasya Movies and AK Entertainments and features music by Gopi Sundar.