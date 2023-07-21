Ruhani Sharma's HER Chapter 1 Review, Rating

Release Date : July 21, 2023

Starring: Ruhani Sharma, Vikas Vashista, Sanjay Swaroop, Pradeep Rudra, Vinod Varma, Jeevan, Ravi Varma

Director: Sreedhar Swaraghav

Producers: RaghuSankuratri and Deepa Sankuratri

Music Director: Pavan

Cinematographer: Vishnu Besi

Editor: Chanakya Reddy Toorupu

Ruhani Sharma’s starring Her Chapter 1 has been released in theatres. The film is directed by Sreedhar Swaraghav. Here’s the review of Her Chapter-1.

Plot: Police finds the dead bodies of Vishal Pasupuleti and Swati near the outskirts of Hyderabad. ACP Archana Prasad (Ruhani Sharma) returns back to work after her six-month suspension. She will be given to crack the case. During the investigation, Archana will get to know that Swathi and Vishal are engaged in an extramarital affair. The weapon used in Swathi and Vishal's murder will have a personal connection to Archana. What is the connection between Vishal and Swati. Who murdered them? Will Archana be able to solve the case? To find out any of the answers, one should watch the film.

Performance: Ruhani Sharma excels as the fearless cop who has multiple things to battle. Ruhani once again proved yet again that she can pull any role easily. Sanjay Swaroop, Pradeep Rudra, Vinod Varma, and Ravi gave decent performances in Her movie.

Plus Points:

Ruhani performance

Story

Few twists

Minus Points:

Narration

The love track between Ruhani and vikas

Technical aspects:

The background music has been composed by Pavan. It is okay not upto the mark. The Cinematography is crystal clear and neat, Vishnu Besi needs an appreciation for it. The production values are rich. Director Sreedhar Swaraghav's story narration is okay but he should have worked better on a few investigation scenes.

Verdict: With some misses and hits, HER is a decent thriller there is no doubt. You can watch it. Despite some flaws, HER is a watchable film for the idea and performances.

Rating:2.5/5