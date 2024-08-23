Review: Wedding Diaries

Wedding Diaries, starring Arjun Ambati and Chandini Tamilarasan as a married couple, is directed by Venkataramana Midde. The film is currently playing in theatres.

Story:

Prashanth (Arjun Ambati) is a sought-after photographer who aspires to reach the next level in his career. When he comes across Shruti (Chandini Tamilarasan) and falls in love with her, he decides to get married immediately. A designer in a boutique, Shruti is a pleasing personality to begin with. When they get married and beget children, domestic friction threatens to rip their peace apart. They almost apply for divorce. The film explores the reasons behind the couple developing skirmishes, how they figure out the resolution, and more.

Analysis:

In Telugu cinema, films that explore post-marital issues between the lead pair tend to take a certain route in terms of treatment. There is entertainment more than drama in the initial phase. What begins as a light-veined duel between the married couple assumes a tense form as the story progresses. The resolution phase in the second half holds the brief for the movie.

In the case of Wedding Diaries, the route chosen is familiar but the treatment and engagement factor make a difference. Issues like love and love marriage, compatibility, and the sources of friction between a young couple have been dwelled into with particular depth. The film's caption, 'Reset and Restart', says everything that you need to know about its philosophy. The screenplay has been designed towards a certain predestined ending. That said, the film doesn't force-fit any element.

Why do couples, who believe their marriage is going to be harmonious and romantic, end up regretting their choices? Do they have to listen to others, including their parents? Or, like grown-ups, should they make their own choices? In instances where couples fight in domestic settings, what is of paramount importance is self-counselling. Not everyone needs to be open to taking relationship advice from others, be they qualified counselors or parents who deliver their moral authority from their station in life.

The treatment in Wedding Diaries is sensitive. Even the conversations that take place between the male lead and a stranger whom he runs into on a highway are sensible.

The emotional scenes in the second half are engaging. The climax, particularly, is youth-centric. Special mention should also be made about Madeen SK's music. The lyrics are thought-provoking. The cinematography by Ishwar Y is solid.

Arjun Ambati is very natural in the role of a self-absorbed husband. His restraint is reminiscent of what we saw in Arya in the classic 'Raja Rani'. Heroine Chandini Tamilarasan's role is very typical. Ravi Shiva Teja and Chammak Chandra deliver laughs. Sathya Sri and Srivani Tripuraneni are good.

Verdict:

'Wedding Diaries' is a well-narrated marriage drama involving a bickering couple who eventually come of age.

Rating:2.5/5