Ranveer Singh Buys Hummer EV 3X for 5 Crore: Bollywood's First Hummer EV

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turned 40 on July 6, 2025, and celebrated the big day in a stylish and unforgettable way. Right after revealing the much-awaited first look of his new movie 'Dhurandhar', Ranveer gifted himself a high-end electric SUV, combining celebration with class and power.

Ranveer Buys His First Electric Car

Ranveer bought his first electric vehicle for a massive Rs 4.57 crore (on-road price). The car is known for its bold design, high-tech features, and excellent performance—both on city roads and tough terrain. It costs around Rs 3.85 crore ex-showroom in India.

The luxury SUV was delivered to the Mumbai home Ranveer shares with wife Deepika Padukone. A video of the car arriving quickly went viral online, with fans showering love and admiration on social media.

Professionally, Ranveer is all set to lead in 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar. The film features a powerful cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun.

Ranveer’s intense first look from the film, showing a morally complex character, has already created buzz online. Fans are excited to see him in a role that’s very different from his past performances.

He’s also working on the much-talked-about 'Don 3'.

Ranveer Singh is well known for his memorable roles in films like 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Gully Boy', and '83'. He married actress Deepika Padukone in 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024.

