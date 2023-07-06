Rangabali First Day Collection Prediction 

After Krishna Vrinda Vihari and Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, Naga Shaurya is all set to be back this Friday with Rangabali. The film teaser and trailer has struck a chord among the audience. Rangabali has generated a decent buzz among movie buffs.

Naga Shaurya also has a decent market in Tollywood. Rangabali is expected to register Rs 1 cr plus on opening day at the box office. The estimated figure is based on Naga Shaurya’s market and the buzz of the film.

Rangabali has been directed by Pawan Basamasetti. Comedian Satya, Yukti Thareja, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji are also part of Rangabali and they all will be seen in significant roles. Rangabali premiers will be held tonight in North America.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 7, 2023. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for Rangabali review and collections.