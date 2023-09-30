Rakshasa Kavyam Release Date Out!

The movie "Rakshasa Kavyam", which was supposed to release on October 6, is going to hit the screens one week later on October 13. The makers said that they are bringing the movie "Rakshasa Kavyam" to the audience on October 13 for a week for more quality in post-production to give the audience a brand new cinematic experience on the silver screen.

Abhai Naveen, Anvesh Michael, Pawon Ramesh, Dayanand Reddy, Kushalini, Rohini in the lead roles of the movie "Rakshasa Kavyam". Damu Reddy and Singanamala Kalyan are producing this film under the banners of Garuda Productions, Pingo Pictures and Cine Valley Movies. Naveen Reddy and Vasundara Devi are co-producers.

Famous producer Dil Raju, who released the trailer, appreciated "Rakshasa Kavyam" as a necessary movie for today's trend. The movie team is confident that all these predictions will become true in theaters on October 13.