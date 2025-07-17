Rajinikanth as Smuggler Deva on a Quest for Revenge: Coolie Story Leaked

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team have been extremely secretive about their upcoming film Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth. They’ve kept fans guessing, revealing very little through teasers or interviews. But now, new story details seem to have emerged online through movie platforms like Letterboxd and Fandango — and they give us a glimpse into what this highly awaited film is all about.

According to the leaked synopsis, Coolie tells the story of Deva, an aging gold smuggler played by Rajinikanth. Deva sets out on a mission to bring back his old mafia gang and reclaim his lost empire. But here’s the twist: he uses advanced stolen technology hidden inside vintage golden watches to do so. What starts as a personal plan for a comeback turns into something much bigger — a world built around crime, greed, and fractured time. These elements, especially gold and watches, have already appeared prominently in the teaser and posters.

Fandango’s version of the synopsis dives even deeper, suggesting that Deva’s actions are rooted in a long-standing desire for revenge. It describes his journey as one shaped by a need to fix past mistakes — a mission that has driven him since his younger days. This emotional angle adds more weight to the film, giving fans an intense character-driven story to look forward to.

Despite the leaks, the filmmakers haven’t confirmed anything yet, but fans are excited to finally get a sense of the film’s plot.

Coolie is not connected to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. It’s a stand-alone action drama, but it still boasts a massive star cast including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Satyaraj, Upendra, and Shoubin Shahir. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

This is Lokesh’s first film with Rajinikanth and comes after the success of his previous film Leo, starring Vijay. Rajinikanth, who was recently seen in Vettaiyan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, will also be returning in Jailer 2 soon.