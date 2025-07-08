PVR INOX to Add 200 New Screens, Eyes 2,000-Screen Milestone by 2027

India’s largest multiplex chain, PVR INOX, is set to expand aggressively by adding 200 new screens over the next two years, aiming for a total of 2,000 screens nationwide. The company plans to invest around ₹400 crore to achieve this growth, with a major focus on expanding in Southern India and tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

In a recent interview, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX, shared that 20 new screens were opened between April and June this year. Of the 100 screens planned for FY26, nearly 40% will be in South India, particularly in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Hubli. The rest will come up in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Jabalpur, Siliguri, Gangtok, and Leh.

Telangana Remains a Key Market

PVR INOX currently operates 114 screens in Telangana, and 22 more will be added in the current financial year. A new four-screen multiplex at SMR Vinay Mall in Hyderabad is part of this plan. With Hyderabad witnessing rapid urban development, Bijli noted that PVR INOX is committed to matching the city’s evolving entertainment demand.

Strategic Shift Toward Smaller Cities

The expansion strategy is not limited to metros. Bijli emphasized that 20% of the new screens will be in smaller cities, aiming to offer premium cinema experiences on par with big cities.

“South India now contributes 40% of our total screen count and revenue. With strong mall development and consistent movie-going culture, the South remains a top priority,” he added.

Developers such as Inorbit, Prestige, and Lake Shore are building high-quality malls in the South and have partnered with PVR INOX as their preferred cinema brand.

CapEx and the FOCO Model

PVR INOX will invest ₹300 crore in FY26, including ₹200 crore for new cinemas and ₹100 crore for renovations, IT upgrades, and digital enhancements. Notably, about half of the new screens will follow the Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model, where PVR INOX shares investment with local partners.

“The average cost of a screen is about ₹3.5 crore. Under the FOCO model, we put in 50%, and the rest comes from local franchisees,” Bijli explained.

Focus on Experience and Engagement

Bijli stressed that the key challenge today is not ticket pricing, but time. With competition from OTT platforms and digital content, multiplexes are fighting for audience attention.

“Our average ticket price is ₹250–260, very affordable compared to $10+ in the US. If pricing were a real issue, films like Pushpa, Mission: Impossible, and Kalki 2898 AD wouldn’t be blockbusters,” he said.

He added, “Content is king. When the product is strong—whether it’s Singham, Stree 2, or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3—people will come.”

To improve customer experience, the chain is investing in sound, visuals, comfort, food quality, and service. “We want every visit to be seamless and memorable,” Bijli noted.

Marketing Innovations Boost Footfalls

Marketing has also played a big role. Offers like Blockbuster Tuesdays (₹99 tickets), app-based discounts, and bottomless food & beverage refills on Fridays have significantly increased admissions. Tuesday footfalls alone doubled from 2 lakh to 4.5 lakh, he said.

Strong Performance Across Regions

Bijli also dismissed the idea that Hindi markets are struggling. “We’ve had strong performers like Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, Maa, and Bhool Chuk Maaf in Q1 FY26. Our footfalls rose from 30 million to 33.5 million year-on-year, a healthy 11% growth.”

Multiplexes Remain Vital for Malls

He emphasized that multiplexes play a vital role in driving mall traffic. “When a big film releases, restaurants and shops benefit too. That’s why many developers are eager to co-invest,” he said, adding that this model is already common in the West and similar to what global chains like McDonald’s do.

Looking Ahead

With plans to launch another 80 to 100 screens in FY27, PVR INOX is betting big on strategic partnerships, technology, and a strong content pipeline to maintain its leadership in India's cinema exhibition space.