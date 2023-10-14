Prema Vimanam Movie Review

Release Date: October 12, 2023

Starring: Devansh Nama, Anirudh Nama, Sangeeth Shobhan, Saanvee Megghana, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, Supreeth Reddy, Raj Tirandasu, Goparaju Ramana

Director: Santosh Kata

Producer: Abhishek Nama

Music Director: Anup Rubens

Cinematographer: Jagadeesh Cheekati

Editor: Amar Reddy Kudumula

Devansh Nama and Anirudh Nama made their debut in Tollywood with Prema Vimanam. The film features Sangeeth Shobhan and Saanvee Megghana in the lead roles. Currently, Prema Vimanam is available on Zee5 for streaming. Check out the review here:

Plot: Ramu (Devansh Nama) and Lachu (Anirudh Nama) are two sons of a poor farmer. One fine day, Ramu's close friend tells Ramu and Lachu that he went on a flight. From that day onwards, Ramu and Lachu decide to fly at least once. But their family can't afford air travel. How do they fulfill their dream?

Meanwhile, Mani (Sangeeth Shobhan) and Abhita (Saanvee Megghana) are two love birds, whose relationship won't move forward due to caste and class issues. What happens to their love story next forms the story.

Performances: Devansh Nama and Anirudh Nama performed well. It is hard to believe that it is their debut film. They look cute in each and every scene. As usual, Vennela Kishore never disappoints the audience. He is an entertainer in any movie. In Prema Vimanam also, he does the same.

Sangeeth Shobhan deserves a special mention and he pulled off his role easily. Saanvee Megghava is excellent. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Supreeth Reddy, Raj Tirandasu, and Goparaju Ramana did their parts well in the film.

Plus Points:

The storyline.

The climax.

The emotions.

The farmer portions.

Minus Points:

Ordinary production values.

Lengthy.

Verdict: Give it a shot!