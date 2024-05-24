Preity Zinta Announces Grand Comeback with 'Lahore 1947'

Preity Zinta is set to make a grand comeback with her highly anticipated film Lahore 1947! After her last appearance in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018, she is now making waves at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, where she shared some incredible insights into her hiatus from the screen.

During an interview with DD India, Preity Zinta revealed that she had been focusing on her business ventures and prioritising her personal life over the past six years. She emphasised the significance of the biological clock for women and her desire to start a family. Her dedication to her business ventures and her pursuit of a balanced personal life reflect her passion and determination.

"It is a very relevant film in today's time...when I read the script I said even if it is a role of a tree I am doing it"#PreityZinta opens up doing her comeback movie #Lahore1947 produced by #AamirKhan starring #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/7X0Y6XqdiC — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) May 24, 2024

Despite the hiatus, Preity Zinta is all set to dazzle the audience with her upcoming film Lahore 1947, where she will star alongside the legendary Sunny Deol. Produced by Rajkumar Santoshi, this highly anticipated movie will be released later this year. Get ready to witness Preity Zinta's phenomenal comeback on the big screen!