Aishwarya Rai Suffers Bad Fall? Is This the Reason Behind Her Fractured Arm at Cannes 2024

Despite a fractured arm, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan defied all odds and made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival! Accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, the actress fulfilled her commitments with grace and style.

Reports suggest that Aishwarya suffered a bad fall at her Mumbai residence, resulting in a fractured wrist. Despite the injury, she continued to work while awaiting surgery and even went out to cast her vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Fans need not worry, as Aishwarya is expected to return after the surgery and physiotherapy.

Even with a fractured arm, she managed to carry out her costume fittings and impressed everyone with her dedication. While her last appearance was in Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan 2," fans eagerly await her next on-screen appearance!