Pawan Kalyan's OG Release Date Locked - September 25, 2025

Jul 11, 2025, 20:17 IST
OG Wraps Shoot — Pawan Kalyan’s Action Spectacle Gears Up for Grand Release on 25th September 2025

Pawan Kalyan's OG has wrapped the shoot. Pawan returns in his most intense and enigmatic avatar yet — Gambheera. The poster, soaked in rain and loaded with attitude, has fans erupting online as it boldly declares: “Finished Firing.”

Directed by Sujeeth, OG now enters post-production, all set for a massive worldwide theatrical release on 25.09.25.

The film boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Backed by a thumping score from S Thaman, and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

With cinematography by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and sharp editing by Navin Nooli, every frame promises to be a visual explosion.

Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline “They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.


