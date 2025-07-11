Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama Movie Review: A Painful, Unberable Watch

Suhas has built a reputation as a bankable actor who tends to choose interesting roles, even though some of his recent films haven’t done well. Despite a few flops, people still hope for something good from his movies. So, how did this film - Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama - turn out?

Story:

Ram (played by Suhas) has a painful past. His father (Ravindra Vijay) was a film director, and his mother (Anita) was a dancer. Although he loved movies as a child, he gave up his passion after a traumatic childhood.

His mother dies early, and his father leaves him. Later, he meets a rich girl, Satyabhama (Malavika Manoj), who wants to become a filmmaker. She constantly shares her stories with him.

Will Ram reconnect with his love for cinema? What happens in the end?

Performances:

Suhas acts well, as always. But a poor screenplay and weak storytelling waste his performance. If he keeps picking such scripts without thinking them through, it might affect his career.

Malavika Manoj has a decent screen presence and shows promise. However, some of her dialogues feel over-the-top and invite trolling.

Anita fits well in the role of Ram’s mother.

Ravindra Vijay is believable as the harsh father.

Ali, known for comedy, plays a serious uncle. Sadly, the role doesn’t suit him.

Babloo Prithviraj, Satvika Anand, and Moin Mohammad are okay in their short roles.

Directors Maruthi and Harish Shankar appear in cameos, but their roles feel pointless and dull.

Technical Aspects:

Music by Radhan is a major letdown. It feels outdated and doesn’t match the mood of the film. Even short films have better music today.

Cinematography is fine.

Editing is weak and fails to make the story flow smoothly.

Positives:

Honestly, none.

Negatives:

Weak screenplay

Poor dialogues

Bad music

Boring scenes

No emotional connection

Analysis:

Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama starts off slow—and never picks up. The first 10 minutes feel like 30. Scenes feel outdated and disconnected. The story doesn’t create any emotional bond with the audience.

The heroine’s imagination scenes, where her film ideas are shown visually, are overdone and tiresome. These fantasy sequences test the viewer’s patience more than anything.

Even the interval twist fails to excite. The second half is just more of the same — dull, dragging, and emotionally flat.

One particular scene, where a dog walks up to a woman who suddenly starts sharing a love story, is baffling and makes you wonder what’s going on.

There’s a line in the film: “Cinema means sentiment, love, romance, and drama.” Sadly, the makers just mixed all these ingredients together without care — and the final result is a mess.

The hero in the film can tell whether a movie will be a hit or flop just by listening from outside the theatre. Ironically, that skill could’ve saved this film before it was made.

Bottom Line:

Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama is a slow, confusing, and emotionally draining film that’s hard to sit through. Suhas deserves better scripts than this.