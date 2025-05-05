Odela 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The much-awaited Telugu movie Odela 2, featuring Tamannaah, Vashisht, and Hebba Patel, will be available on digital platforms on Amazon Prime Video on May 17. Directed by Ashok Teja under the Sampath Nandi Super Vision banner, the movie was released in theaters on April 17 but did not live up to box office predictions, garnering just ₹6.25 crores in three days.

Box Office Performance

Though it made its presence felt at the box office, Odela 2 failed to live up to the expectations of its creators. The performance of the film was good but not extraordinary, and it was therefore released digitally ahead of schedule.

Odela 2 Plot

The movie is a sequel to the blockbuster Odela Railway Station. The plot is about Tirupati (Vashisht Simha), a lecherous man who rapes young brides and gets killed by his wife. But his ghost comes back to haunt the village, and it's Shivashakti alias Bhairavi (Tamannaah) who has to get rid of the ghost.

Digital Release

The fans of the movie can now watch Odela 2 on Amazon Prime Video from May 17 onwards. The digital release of the movie will definitely offer it a second life, and the fans can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Conclusion

Odela 2's online release is a wonderful chance for the fans to watch the movie differently. With its original plot and stunning performances, the movie will surely amuse the viewers. Mark May 17 in your calendars and prepare to watch Odeela 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

