Neethone Nenu Movie Review

Neethone Nenu is a psychological love story starring Vikas Vasishta, Mokksha, Kushitha Kallapu, Aakash Srinivas, Harika Pedada, Nalini, Anil Kumar, and others. The film was released in theaters on October 13th, 2023. Anji Ram is its director. Here is our review:

Plot:

Ram (Vikas Vasishta) comes on transfer as a government teacher in a village in Medak district. By nature, he helps the underprivileged kids in the school. Physical Training teacher Ayesha (Kushitha) falls in love with him owing to his kind-natured personality.

The twist in the tale comes when Ram rejects her offer. We are told that he has been married to Sita (Mokksha). Is Ram really married? Who is Sita? Is she alive? Does Ayesha know the entire truth?

Analysis:

Usually love stories are rom-coms. But this one is different. This is a love story with a psychological thriller plot at its core. Director Anji Ram has woven this story around the life of a young man who abides by his delusions. Both thrills and message are there in the story.

In the process of elevating the psychological aspects of the subject, the director didn't neglect other aspects. The moribund state of government schools has been shown. The movie shows an underlying message that poor kids study in tough circumstances against all odds.

Ram's transfer as a teacher to a government school, Ayesha's support for him along with the academic progress of the needy students, and the duo's rousing love story are a breeze in the first staff.

The twist where Ayesha learns that Ram is suffering from a mental issue just before the interval is predictable in the psychological thriller mold. That said, it has been delivered with a fair degree of creativity. The scenes emotionally move the audience without asking for melodramatic scenes. By weaving the drama with mind-related issues, Nethone Nenu stays true to its subject.

Plus Points:

The performances.

The storyline.

The screenplay in the second half.

Minus Points:

Some scenes could have been better.

The film is not adequately screenplay-driven.

Verdict:

This psychological love story has social message, thrills, gravity, and gravitas. Watch it.

