Nayanthara Enjoys Auto Ride with Kids Uyir and Ulagam

South Indian actress Nayanthara recently gave fans a glimpse into her family life by sharing a video of an auto ride with her twin sons Uyir and Ulagam in Chennai. The cute clip that was posted on her stories shows the actress and her children enjoying a night out together.

Despite her successful career, Nayanthara makes time for her personal life. Since joining Instagram, she has regularly shared sweet moments with her husband Vignesh Shivan, and their boys. Though Vignesh is not seen in the latest video, his tag indicates he was present for the family outing.

Nayanthara often documents her life as a mother. On Mother's Day, Vignesh posted videos and photos capturing the actress's adorable bond with their mischievous sons.

Known for balancing work and family, Nayanthara recently starred in the controversial Netflix film Annapoorani. She also played a fierce cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the Bollywood hit Jawan.

Upcoming, Nayanthara will star in The Test with Siddharth, R. Madhavan, and Meera Jasmine. The film intertwines the lives of three people during an iconic cricket match. She will also reunite with Nivin Pauly for the Malayalam film Dear Students after their previous collaboration in Love Action Drama.