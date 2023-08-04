Mistake movie review

Star Cast: Abhinav Sardhar, Nayan Karishma

Director : Bharrath Komalapati

Producers: Abhinav Sardhar Music Mani Zenna

Run Time: 1h 45m

Release Date: 4 Aug 2023

The title of the film 'Mistake' is so interesting. Who would have thought to title the film as a Mistake. What is the story of 'Mistake'. Do you want to know the review of the Mistake? Here you go:

Plot: Ajay Kathurvar (Agastya), Sujith (Dev) and Teja (Karthik) are three best friends, who decide to leave the city for fun. They decide to go for vacation with their hot girlfriends. Teja decides a dress code for the trip. He gets the same outfit to his gang. As they are on their way to the destination, one guy chases after them. That guy is played by Abhinav Sardhar, who suspects that they have got precious diamonds. The trio's professions are totally different, as Agastya is a stylist, Karthik is a techie, and Dev is a priest. There is no reason for Abhinav to suspect on them.

Who is Abhinav? Why he is attacking them? What mistake did they do? To know the reason, one should watch the film.

Performances: Abhinav Sardhar gives a neat performance in a rugged avatar. He pulled it off well, especially scaring the good guys very well. He is macho and nice. Ajay, Sujith and Karthik gave their best. They need to work on their skills to be in the film industry for a long time. Nayan Sarika, Teja and Sweety did a decent job as well as justice to their roles.

Plus Points:

Climax

Comedy

The performances

Some good detailing.

Minus Points:

No major twists

Weak narration

Characterizations are not up to the mark.

Analysis:

Mistake was not an easy film to make. It was challenging and involved extensive outdoor shoots. The makers did a pretty respectable job in terms of the execution. The audience's expectations from movies like Mistake can be met well if the performances come with conviction. This is what happens here.

The second half could have been slighlty more innovative in terms of showing the danger. The film comes into its own in the last 20 minutes, which are terrific to watch. Don't step out of the theatre after the finale. There is a lead to 'Mistake 2'.

Verdict: It is not mistake to watch the film.

Rating:2.5/5