Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty First Day Collections Prediction

Naveen Polishetty's forthcoming film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will be gracing the silver screen on September 7, 2023. Naveen flew to the USA to watch the premiere show of his film with the audience on the 6th.

The film features Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The film's trailer received a mixed response from all quarters. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is backed by UV creations. Prabhas is also part of the production house. Prabhas is seen supporting the film. He shared a Royyala Pulav recipe with his fans on social media.

Anushka Shetty is returning to the silver after a period of five years. If she has accepted the film, there should be a reason. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's advance booking is promising. The film is expected to register somewhere close to Rs 10 cr on the opening day at the box office. On the other hand, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is getting released alongside SRK's Jawan. The film show and the box office success rate depend on critics' reviews and audiences' word of mouth about the film.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. Jayasudha, Murali Sharma and Nassar will appear in prominent roles. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty premiers will be held tonight in North America.