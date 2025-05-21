Meet Sathvik, Director of Vaibhavam Movie: From IIM to Tollywood

In a surprising yet intriguing career shift, Sathvik, a bright alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), has traded in his corporate ambitions for a career behind the camera. Right from his childhood, Sathvik always wanted to bring a fresh perspective to the world of cinema. After graduating from IIM Visakhapatnam, Sathvik, who hails from Suryapet, Telangana embarked on a promising corporate career, impressing peers and mentors alike with his strategic thinking and leadership skills.

However, his passion for storytelling and visual arts continued to simmer beneath the surface. Eventually, he decided to take the leap and pursue filmmaking, a field that had long fascinated him.

Sathvik's IIM background has surprisingly served him well in filmmaking. His understanding of human behaviour, developed through management studies, has helped him craft relatable characters and nuanced storylines. His strategic thinking has also enabled him to navigate the complex logistics of film production.

Sathvik's directorial debut film Vaibhavam, starring Ruthvik and Iqra Idrisi in lead roles is set for a theatrical release on 23rd May 2025. Vaibhavam’s trailer was unveiled by the makers recently and received good response from the Telugu audience. We look forward to seeing what this talented director has in store for us next!!