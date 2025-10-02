Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan Gives an Update

Lokah Chapter 1 produced by Dulquer Salmaan and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film led by a female protagonist. Released on August 28, the movie has already made waves at the box office, grossing ₹172.55 crore domestically and earning a worldwide total of ₹290 crore.

Of the ₹148.85 crore net domestic collection, ₹115.87 crore came from the original Malayalam version, while dubbed versions contributed ₹15.57 crore from Tamil, ₹13.71 crore from Telugu, and ₹3.7 crore from Hindi, according to Sacnilk.

What makes the feat even more impressive is the film’s modest budget of ₹30 crore, meaning its earnings are nearly 10 times the production cost. Even after more than a month of release, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues to draw audiences, with strong occupancy in Malayalam theatres. On Monday, September 29, the superhero blockbuster still managed to collect ₹1 crore.

Dulquer Salmaan Confirms No Immediate OTT Release

Amidst rumors of an OTT release, producer Dulquer Salmaan has clarified the situation. On September 21, he tweeted:

"Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements!"

This statement comes after some media reports suggested a tentative OTT release date of October 23. The post has since gone viral, garnering over 8 lakh views on X (formerly Twitter).

While fans eagerly await streaming options, many are happy to continue watching the film in theatres. Comments on Dulquer’s post include:

“No hurry.”

“When a movie is theatrically performing, the OTT release should not be shared.”

“Thank you, DQ. Many people are rewatching the movie in theatres. It has so much repeat value. Let it run till October-end. Think about OTT by November only. Also, please release it in China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia if possible,” suggested one fan.

Meanwhile, speculation continues that Netflix may have acquired the streaming rights for the Malayalam superhero film, but no official confirmation has been made yet.

With its blockbuster run, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is proving that a strong female-led Malayalam film can break records and capture audiences worldwide.