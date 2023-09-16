List Of Wild Card Entries In Bigg Boss Telugu 7

It has been two weeks since Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 went on air. The pilot episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 got a massive TRP rating of 18.06. The show organisers were happy with the launch episode TRPs.

Post that, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 TRPs are being dipped as there is no interesting content from the housemates. None of them in the house are generating content for the viewers. The show organisers are making two wild card entries in Bigg Boss Telugu to spice up the things in the house between the housemates

We have learnt from our sources that Supritha Naidu of veteran actress Surekha Vani's daughter and TV Serial actor Ambati Arjun is all set to make wild card entry into the house. Supritha and Ambati Arjun are all set to enter the house in tonight's episode. The promo of wild card entries of Bigg Boss Telugu is expected to be out soon.

Keep watching Bigg Boss Telugu 7 for more updates.