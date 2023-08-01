Let's Get Married Telugu Movie Release Date

Members of a family need not be alike with similar mindsets. Everyone has their personality. Due to this conflicts arise and get resolved. But, we don't leave our relationships and bondings. Especially, a boy and a girl who wants to get married has a lot of confusion and fears within them. It is a bit complex to talk about the relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. A girl who wants to marry the boy she loves gets scared about her future relationship with her mother-in-law. To get comfortable and to know more about her, she wants to travel with her future mother-in-law for some days in a trip. Even mother in law agrees to travel with her. What are the conditions between those two? What happened finally, did they get to know each other? To know more about these interesting questions watch 'LGM' - Let's Get Married which is made as an out-and-out family entertainer released on 4th August. JPR Films and Tripura Productions Banners are jointly releasing 'LGM' in Telugu states in a grand manner.

The casting of the lead actors of the film, Harish Kalyan, Ivana, and Nadhiya stands as the main highlight of the film. Ivana didn't the role of a modern girl who puts conditions on her mother-in-law even before her wedding. Ivana has earned a special place among the Telugu audience with her Love Today film. Director Ramesh Tamilmani has hinted about her performance in the film through the trailer. Nadhiya did the role of a mother who accepts the conditions of her future daughter-in-law out of her love for her son. Telugu audiences are very familiar with Nadhiya who was seen in many mother and mother-in-law characters in popular Telugu films. Harish Kalyan did the role who got sandwiched between his girlfriend and his mother. Popular comedy actor Yogi Babu evokes laughter with his trademark comedy.

Indian legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has ventured into movie production with LGM,(Let's Get Married). Sakshi Dhoni and Vikas Hasjahaves produced this film under Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd in Ramesh Tamilmani's direction. The film is releasing in theatres on 4th August.