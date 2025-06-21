Kubera Cast Remuneration: Who Got Paid What?

Theatres across the Telugu states are bustling with activity as Kubera garners a positive response from moviegoers. Known for his signature storytelling style, director Sekhar Kammula has taken a fresh and slightly unconventional approach with this project. While the film’s runtime has drawn some criticism, the overall reception remains largely favorable. With such strong buzz, Kubera is already being touted as the potential box office winner of the weekend.

Star Cast Remuneration: Who Got Paid What?

The film boasts a stellar cast, and their remunerations reflect the scale of the production:

Dhanush, who plays the lead role of a beggar named Deva, is earning widespread acclaim for his natural performance. Reports suggest the Tamil actor took home a hefty ₹30 crore for the role.

Nagarjuna, who plays a key character named Deepak, a former CBI officer, was reportedly paid ₹14 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna, the film’s leading lady, is said to have earned ₹4 crore.

Celebrated music director Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the soundtrack, reportedly received ₹3 crore.

Director Sekhar Kammula himself is believed to have charged ₹5 crore for directing the film.

With such high-profile talent, the film’s total production budget is estimated to have crossed ₹100 crore. However, considering the early positive response, trade analysts believe that the producers are on track to recover their investment.