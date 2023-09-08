'Krishna Ghattam' team highlights the Nithya Sathyam represented by Sri Krishna

'Krishna Ghattam' is an upcoming social drama that promises to be novel and soul-stirring. This fusion drama, which is based on real-life events, has already won the Moody Crab Film Festival's Best Feature Film Award, thereby cementing its place in cinematic history.



The Sindhudurg Film Festival's Semi-Finalist status is another feather in its crown. Written and directed by Suresh Palla, the film is coming from Wild Virtue Creations. The movie's trailer was recently released in the presence of actor Vishwak Sen.

On Thursday, marking the auspicious Krishnashtami, the creators unveiled a profound and spiritual verse named Nithya Sathyam, which encapsulates the eternal truth represented by Lord Krishna. Sung by Partha Sarathy, the lyrics have been penned by Ramana Babu. Composed by PR, the song is soul-stirring.

Speaking on the occasion, writer-director Suresh Palla said that the song, which is in chaste Telugu, is like a celebration for the devotees of Krishna. "We have got it released at the hands of Gummadi Gopalakrishna garu, who has donned the role of Krishna in stage shows for 30 years. We hope everyone is going to love it. The essence of Krishna's promise to His devotees has been brought out by the song," he added.

'Krishna Ghattam' boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Chaitanya Krishna, Maya Nelluri, Sasha Singh, Duvvasi Mohan, Vinay Nallakadi, and Dr. Venkat Govada.