Kothalavadi Teaser: Striking, Impressive. Watch Here

The teaser of “Kothalavadi”, a new Kannada film, has been released and is already making a strong impression with its fresh approach and cinematic appeal.

Kothalavadi is crafted as a full-on commercial entertainer, designed to appeal to a wide audience with a mix of drama, action, and emotion. Beyond just entertainment, the film reflects the production house’s larger mission — to support emerging talent across all areas of filmmaking. Looking ahead, the team also aims to expand into Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema, while continuing to uplift local artists and technicians.

With its promising start, Kothalavadi sets the tone for a new wave of Kannada films rooted in culture, talent, and fresh storytelling.

Backed by Smt. Pushpa Arunkumar, the film is the first project from her newly launched production house, which was inspired by the legacy of Kannada cinema icons Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. Staying true to her vision, the debut production brings fresh talent to the forefront — including a first-time director, lead actress, and action director.

The music has drawn attention, with the film introducing two new music directors. One of them, Vikas Vasishta, has composed a soulful melody that echoes the charm of Mungaru Male. The background score for the teaser and film is composed by Abhinandan Kashyap, adding emotional depth and intensity.

The film also boasts strong technical support: Dialogues are written by Raghu Neenadalli, Cinematography is handled by Karthik, Ramisetty Pavan has edited the film. Each of them has played a crucial role in shaping the film’s visual and narrative identity.

Set in the village of Kothalavadi in Gundlupet Taluk, Chamarajanagar District, where much of the shooting took place, the film embraces local culture by retaining the authentic regional dialect in its dialogues, offering a grounded and realistic storytelling experience.