Kishkindhapuri Box Office: Enters into Profits, Bellamkonda's Confidence Pays Off

Tollywood’s young hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas placed extraordinary confidence in his latest film Kishkindhapuri even before its release. He boldly claimed the film would surpass Rakshasudu and emerge as a blockbuster — and now, the box office has proved him right.

Producer Sahu Garapati backed this conviction with large-scale paid premieres, and the film lived up to the faith. After a decent start, Kishkindhapuri picked up strongly with houseful shows in major cities like Hyderabad, while Bellamkonda’s strong following in B and C centres powered the film further.

The momentum didn’t stop at the weekend. Monday collections stayed steady without any major drop, clearly establishing the film’s success. Advance bookings for the week are equally promising, pointing to a strong run ahead.

Made on a ₹32 crore budget, the film had already recovered nearly 80% of its cost via digital rights, thanks to Bellamkonda’s solid Hindi market pull. Theatrical rights were sold for under ₹10 crore, making break-even easy. Kishkindhapuri has now crossed that mark in all regions — Nizam, Ceded, and Andhra — and entered the profits zone. This week’s collections will only add to the gains for producers and distributors.

In the end, Kishkindhapuri has not only emerged profitable across all centres but also proved one fact beyond doubt: Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s conviction in his film’s content has triumphantly paid off.