king of kotha twitter review

Dulquer Salmaan's much awaited movie King Of Kotha has been released in theatres.

The film helmed by Abhilash Joshiy and stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Saran Shakthi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Anikha Surendran and Shammi Thilakan in key roles.

This is what the audience has to say about the film.

Take a look at the tweets:

#Kingofkotha Excellent reports coming from the Overseas. Big BO numbers are waiting. In the current trend, it will become an All time No 1 Mollywood movie for the 1st day. — Indian Box Office (@IBOoffl) August 24, 2023

1st half done ✔️ Another blockbuster for Dulquer 😍😍😍 Pre interval sequence will be talk of the town 🔥🔥 Pattaya kelappittunga mama @dulQuer

#KingOfKotha adipoli 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5pHIjvrnBo — Norman Bates (@NormanBates1896) August 24, 2023