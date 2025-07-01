Over the years, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has earned a distinct place in the Indian Premier League (IPL), known not just for its performances but also for its passionate supporters. Among them, the team’s co-owner Kavya Maran has emerged as a standout figure—often trending on social media for her visible emotions during matches and unwavering support for the Orange Army.

Kavya Maran Breaks Silence: "My Heart Is Always With..."

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL 2016 champions, made history this season by posting the highest-ever score in league history (287 runs). Though the team started the current season with a string of losses, they managed to bounce back with impressive victories, reigniting hopes among fans.

With domestic star Abhishek Sharma leading from the front, and overseas players like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen boosting the squad's strength, SRH continues to build a competitive and entertaining brand of cricket.

Kavya Maran: The Face of SRH in the Stands

Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Network founder Kalanithi Maran, plays an active role in SRH’s management. Her presence at matches—especially at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium—has become a familiar sight. What sets her apart is her raw and honest display of emotions, whether the team wins or loses.

Often seen cheering enthusiastically or visibly disappointed, her reactions are widely captured on camera, making her a social media sensation. From heartfelt cheers to meme-worthy expressions, Kavya has inadvertently built a loyal fanbase—and a fair share of trolls—on digital platforms.

“The Cameraman Always Finds Me”: Kavya Reacts to Viral Attention

Speaking in a recent interview with InsideSport, Kavya Maran opened up about her viral presence and the memes that follow her after every match.

“Those are real emotions from my heart,” she said. “Attending matches, wherever they are held, is part of my job—but also something I love doing because of my passion for the game.”

Reflecting on her limited seating options at various venues, she added, “In Hyderabad, there’s nowhere else I can be—I have to sit in the stands. Even if I go to Ahmedabad or Chennai, I’ll still find a place to sit and watch. Wherever I am, the cameraman never misses me. And sometimes, those moments become memes.”

“My Heart Is with Sunrisers Hyderabad”

Kavya also shared how deeply connected she feels with the franchise. “Sunrisers Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart. I give my best for the team in every possible way. Naturally, I take both victories and defeats very personally,” she admitted.