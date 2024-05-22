Katrina Kaif Set to Welcome First Child in London, Vicky by Her Side

Bollywood couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly expecting their first child together after two and a half years of marriage. The couple have now been spotted in London.

The couple was seen holding hands as they walked the streets of England. The oversized coat worn by Katrina confirmed the fans' speculations about her pregnancy. The couple enjoyed their trip to London to escape social and media attention, as fans believe.

Katrina Kaif recently posted a few candid photos of her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, on her Instagram account for his birthday.

On the professional side, Vicky will be seen in "Bad Newz," a musical directed by Anand Tiwari alongside Triptii Dimri, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neha Dhupia in lead roles. He is also set to star in a historical drama about the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Katrina is set to play a lead role in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion,' alongside Karthik Aryan and Shraddha Kapoor.