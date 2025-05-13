KanKhajura OTT Release on Sony LIV: Watch Hindi Adaptation of Magpie, Check Out Teaser

The teaser of KanKhajura has been unveiled. KanKhajura is a haunting tale set in the still shadows of Goa. Where silence is deceiving, and what lies beneath is far more dangerous than what’s visible. The teaser offers a glimpse into a world where guilt clings, secrets simmer, and the past seeks revenge. A gripping Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Israeli series Magpie, KanKhajura reinvents the original with an Indian soul and a raw, emotional intensity. When two estranged brothers are forced to confront their darkest past, the line between memory and reality blurs. What happens when your own memories become the prison you can never escape?

Roshan Mathew, who plays Ashu, shares, "What drew me to 'KanKhajura' was its emotional intensity and the stillness beneath the chaos. Ashu is a deeply layered character, fragile in moments, but with a quiet storm within. The story is heartwarming and haunting. Every relationship in the show is cracked in some way, and it’s how these characters act on those flaws that makes it so much fun to explore.”

Produced by Ajay Rai and directed by Chandan Arora, KanKhajura brings together a compelling ensemble cast including Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni. Based on the acclaimed Israeli series Magpie, the show has been reimagined under license from yes Studios by creators Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden, produced by Donna and Shula Productions, delivering a tale that explores fractured families, betrayal, and the thin, fragile line between guilt and survival.

KanKhajura, streaming on 30th May only on Sony LIV!