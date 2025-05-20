K-pop Summer 2025: TWICE, ENHYPEN & BTS Ready to Dominate

K-pop fans are in for a thrilling season as some of the industry's biggest names prepare to make their highly anticipated comebacks. JYP Entertainment's powerhouse girl group TWICE officially confirmed the release of their fourth full-length album, marking their first studio album in nearly four years. The announcement was made at midnight KST on May 19, sending ONCEs into a frenzy.

TWICE Drops Teaser ‘Intro: Four’ Ahead of July Comeback

While the album’s title and exact release date remain under wraps, the teaser video—“Intro: Four”—offers a striking, cinematic glimpse into what appears to be one of the group’s most ambitious releases to date. The teaser showcases all nine members in a powerful formation, backed by intense, haunting percussion.

This marks TWICE’s return to full-length format since their 2021 hit album 'Formula of Love: O+T=

ENHYPEN to Release ‘Desire: Unleash’ on June 5

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN is ready to dive deeper into their signature vampire mythology with their upcoming project ‘Desire: Unleash’, dropping on June 5. The album continues the narrative thread from their previous ‘Blood’ and ‘Romance’ series and promises a darker, more emotionally intense journey.

The group's latest teaser—a concept cinema video—has already captivated fans with its surreal, noir-inspired setting: a twisted late-night talk show filled with gothic symbolism and supernatural intrigue. With their unmatched fusion of storytelling and performance, ENHYPEN is setting the stage for one of their most artistically bold comebacks yet.

BTS Teases Long-Awaited Group Reunion

As if that weren’t enough, BTS is also preparing for a comeback this quarter. While BigHit Music has yet to release specific details about the group's return, the mere hint of a reunion has ARMYs worldwide buzzing with excitement. This marks the group’s first collective project since members began fulfilling their mandatory military service.

K-pop Summer 2025: A Season to Remember

With TWICE, ENHYPEN, and BTS all returning within weeks of each other, Summer 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable season for K-pop fans. Whether you're drawn to TWICE’s evolving artistry, ENHYPEN’s genre-defying narratives, or BTS’s global impact, there’s no doubt that K-pop is about to dominate global charts and conversations once again.