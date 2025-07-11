K-pop Singer Taeil Sentenced to 3.5 Years Jail for Rape

Former K-pop idol Taeil, previously a member of the popular boy band NCT, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison after being convicted of rape alongside two accomplices.

The 31-year-old singer, along with co-defendants identified only as Lee and Hong in South Korean media reports, admitted in June to taking turns sexually assaulting a Chinese tourist. The disturbing crime has shocked both the K-pop industry and fans globally.

A Seoul district court described the offense as “extremely grave”, yet opted for a lighter sentence than the seven years requested by prosecutors, citing the fact that all three men were first-time offenders.

In addition to their prison sentences, the court has ordered all three to undergo 40 hours of a treatment program specifically designed for perpetrators of sexual violence.

The verdict has sparked conversations online about sentencing leniency in sexual assault cases involving celebrities and the need for stronger legal deterrents.