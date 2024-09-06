Jr NTR’s Birthday Wishes for Mokshagna

Jr. NTR wishes Mokshagna Nandamuri, son of Balakrishna, on occasion of Mokshagna's birthday and congratulates him on his debut.

''Congratulations on your debut into the world of cinema!

May all the divine forces, along with Thatha garu, shower blessings upon you as you begin a new chapter in your life!

Happy birthday, Mokshu @MokshNandamuri, '' tweeted NTR.