Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away: Wife Parmdeep, Kids, Age, Net Worth, Comedy Career, and More!

The Punjabi entertainment world is grieving the loss of Jaswinder Bhalla, the comedian known for his wit, warmth and unforgettable characters. He passed away on the morning of August 22, 2025 at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was 65. His cremation will take place tomorrow at Balongi cremation ground, and fans and colleagues are gathering to pay their last respects.

Jaswinder Bhalla: From Classroom to Comedy Stage

Born on May 4, 1960 in Ludhiana, Jaswinder Bhalla had a remarkable journey that blended academics with art. He earned a PhD and spent many years teaching at Punjab Agricultural University. Students remembered him not only as a brilliant teacher but also as a man who carried humor and kindness wherever he went. Even after retirement, he remained a beloved figure for those who knew him personally and professionally.

Jaswinder Bhalla began his comedy career with the popular Chhankata series in 1988, where characters like Chacha Chatar Singh quickly became household names. His humor drew from everyday life, blending satire with simplicity in a way that resonated with audiences across Punjab and beyond.

On the big screen, he became one of the most recognized faces in Punjabi cinema. His role as Advocate Dhillon in the Carry On Jatta films became iconic, while his performances in movies like Jatt and Juliet, Mr and Mrs 420 and Yaar Anmulle further cemented his place as a legend of Punjabi comedy.

Jaswinder Bhalla's Legacy: A Life Remembered with Respect and Laughter

What set Bhalla apart was not just his comic timing but also the warmth and wisdom he infused into his roles. He made people laugh, but he also made them think. His passing has left a deep void in the Punjabi entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from political leaders, colleagues and fans who all described him as a proud Punjabi voice and a man of simplicity.

Jaswinder Bhalla Family:

Jaswinder Bhalla is survived by his wife Parmdeep, his son Pukhraj and his daughter. Pukhraj has followed his father into Punjabi entertainment, keeping the family’s creative legacy alive. For audiences, Bhalla will always be remembered as someone who managed to be both a teacher and an entertainer, reminding us that laughter has its own way of educating and uniting people.

His legacy will continue to live on in his films, his characters and the countless smiles he brought to generations of fans.

Jaswinder Bhalla Net Worth 2025:

There are no official financial disclosures, so this is an approximate public estimate. In Indian rupees, that is roughly around ₹35-45 crore, depending on the exchange rate.