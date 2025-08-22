Jaswinder Bhalla Dies at 65: Punjabi Comedy Legend Passes Away

Veteran Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away on Friday morning at a private hospital in Mohali following a brief illness, a family friend confirmed. He was 65.

Bhalla had been admitted to the hospital a few days prior as his health took a sudden downturn, according to news agency PTI. The actor was widely regarded as one of the most beloved figures in Punjabi cinema, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable on-screen persona.

Over his prolific career, Bhalla entertained audiences with standout performances in blockbuster Punjabi films including Carry on Jatta, Mahaul Theek Hai, Jatt Airways, and Jatt & Juliet 2. His unique style and ability to bring humor to everyday situations earned him a special place in the hearts of fans across generations.

Beyond his comic roles, Bhalla was celebrated for his contributions to Punjabi cinema and theatre, often portraying characters that resonated with the cultural and social fabric of Punjab. Colleagues and fans alike have expressed shock and grief at his sudden demise, highlighting the immense void his passing leaves in the entertainment industry.

Jaswinder Bhalla’s death marks the end of an era for Punjabi comedy, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, memorable characters, and films that will continue to be cherished by audiences for years to come.