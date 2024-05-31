Jagapathi Babu Cheated By Real Estate Company

Popular actor Jagapathi Babu recently revealed that he was cheated by a real estate company. In a video shared on social media, the actor emphasized the importance of understanding the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) rules before purchasing land to avoid falling into traps. Although he did not disclose the name of the company, he warned his fans about the increasing frauds in real estate. Jagapathi Babu also mentioned that he had been deceived after acting in a real estate ad.

Jagapathi Babu, known for his work in Telugu cinema as well as Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films, made his debut in 1989 with 'Simha Swapnam' and has since played versatile roles in multiple languages.

On the work front, Jagapathi Babu was recently seen in 'The Family Man' alongside Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur. He also portrayed a villain in Salman Khan's release last year, 'Antim: The Final Truth'. He is set to appear in the upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun.